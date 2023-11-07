Residents, veterans and local councillors will unite in silence to honour the fallen during a series of Remembrance Sunday events.

The day will be marked on November 12 with parades and services held across the Wigan borough.

Residents will be joined by the Mayor of Wigan as well as local councillors to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and more recent conflicts.

A range of services and parades have been scheduled across the Wigan borough ahead of Remembrance Sunday

In Wigan, the procession will leave the Town Hall at 10.30am and proceed along Library Street, Rodney Street, King Street, Wallgate, King Street West and Crawford Street to the War Memorial in All Saints' Gardens.

The two-minute silence will be observed at 11am following the sounding of the Last Post and ending with Reveille.

The Mayor of Wigan will lay a wreath on the War Memorial on behalf of the residents of Wigan to be followed by representatives of the various organisations. There will be no return procession to the Town Hall at the conclusion of the service, but the Mayor will take the salute as service personnel march by.

In Leigh, the parade will assemble at Marsh Gymnasium on Ullswater Street, Leigh at 10.15am. It will proceed at 10.30am to the Cenotaph in Church Street Gardens via Railway Road, Market Street, Lord Street, Charles Street and Church Street.

Residents, veterans and coucnillors will unite in silence to honour the fallen

The service will be conducted by the Clergy of Leigh at the Cenotaph, during which wreaths will be laid by several organisations. A wreath will also be laid on behalf of the Lieutenancy Office and the Deputy Mayor will lay the wreath on behalf of the Council.

There will be a return procession at the conclusion of the service, the route to be taken via Church Street, Vernon Street, Bradshawgate, Market Street and St Mary's Way to the Town Hall Square.

Remembrance Day events are also scheduled across the borough, including Park Lane Chapel, Bryn at 10:55am, St Patrick's Catholic Church, Wigan starting with a Holy Mass at 9.15am, Hindley Masonic Hall from 10am, Abram Community Centre starting at 9.50am, Old Drill Hall on Powell Street starting on Standishgate at 9am and Golborne Cenotaph at 2.30pm.

The leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “Remembrance Sunday is always one of the most important days of the year as we pay tribute to the courageous servicemen and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“I encourage everyone across our borough to come together to remember those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces.