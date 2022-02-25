Pound Pub comes to Wigan

What used to be called Einsteins on King Street, is now known as a Pound Pub but is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm until midnight.

The signage contains a colour scheme similar to the Pound Bakery.

It is hoped the rebranding will entice Wiganers back to King Street which is a lot quieter than it was 20 years ago and has suffered further setbacks due to the pandemic.

The Pound Pub

Assistant manager Chris Jones said: “Since Covid the hospitality industry has took a massive hit especially nightclubs.

“Before the pandemic, the street was alive, it was busy everywhere, but now its really quiet.

“We wanted to bring back the cheap drinks that Wigan is known for.

“It’s a great atmosphere. We have pub music on for the first few hours then our resident DJ comes in to get people into the party mood.”

Assistant Manager Chris Jones

Premium spirts are not included in the offer and while cocktails are also not included, they are two-for-one all night.

Since the rebrand at the beginning of February, the venue has seen an increase in business.

The announcement of the Pound Pub received a quarter of a million interactions on social media.

Chris added: “We didn’t expect it to go as mad as it did.

“The first post went viral! We had people messaging us from across the country asking how they could set up a venue in their local town.

“When we first opened up it went mental. The bar was so busy, it was two people deep constantly.

“We’re supposed to close at 12am but one weekend we were that busy we extended our opening hours.

“It’s a possibility that in the future it could happen more frequently.

“It’s good to see different groups who may not necessarily be used to Wigan’s nightlife coming to King Street.

“All the other venues are getting slightly busier too which is nice to see.

“Hopefully the success continues and we see clubs getting more and more people in the different venues.”