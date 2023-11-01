News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

Wigan railway station receives RHS praise for floral display

A Wigan railway station has been recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) at their prestigious Britain in Bloom awards.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hindley station is one of 12 from across the North West that was given the outstanding accolade by the UK’s leading garden charity.

Community groups at each location – including the Friends of Hindley Station – have been praised by Northern Rail for their time and effort into maintaining these displays.

Read More
RETRO GALLERY: pictures of people, places and events in Norley from the 1950s to...
Gardens at Hindley stationGardens at Hindley station
Gardens at Hindley station
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern, said: “All credit to the volunteers across our network that go above and beyond to make the floral displays at our stations truly ‘award winning’.

“Their hard work and that of our community teams not only enhances the aesthetics of our stations but also strengthens community relationships and collaboration.

“This recognition by the RHS is a testament to the power of collective action in addressing local issues and building stronger, united communities.”

For more information about the RHS ‘Britain in Bloom’ awards, visit: https://www.rhs.org.uk/get-involved/community-gardening/news/articles/bloom-awards-results

Related topics:WiganCommunity groupsNorth West