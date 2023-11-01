A Wigan railway station has been recognised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) at their prestigious Britain in Bloom awards.

Hindley station is one of 12 from across the North West that was given the outstanding accolade by the UK’s leading garden charity.

Community groups at each location – including the Friends of Hindley Station – have been praised by Northern Rail for their time and effort into maintaining these displays.

Gardens at Hindley station

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern, said: “All credit to the volunteers across our network that go above and beyond to make the floral displays at our stations truly ‘award winning’.

“Their hard work and that of our community teams not only enhances the aesthetics of our stations but also strengthens community relationships and collaboration.

“This recognition by the RHS is a testament to the power of collective action in addressing local issues and building stronger, united communities.”