The town has come second only to Lincoln, according to a study conducted by DIY business The Paint Shed.

The study looked at 182 locations across the UK, working out which gardens were the best for exploring the sky at night.

The places were assessed on access to private gardens, air pollution, light pollution and rainfall.

With a total score of 178 across five categories, Wigan was declared an ideal place to live for astronomy enthusiasts, even boasting the least amount of rain out of all the locations involved.

The Paint Shed has method in its madness of providing the information – the company recommends choosing darker fence paint to absorb any excess light, stopping reflection and making for a better stargazing experience.