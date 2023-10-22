Wigan resident fed up of living with mouldy walls and wet carpets as damp problem persists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Green, 56, says the damp inside his terraced house in Standish Lower Ground leaves his carpets wet and his walls and property covered in mould.

It is just two years since refurbishment work was carried out in a living room and kitchen by Wigan Council, but already they are covered in mould again.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Green, who sleeps in a damp and mouldy room, with his dog Milly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a bed bought just eight months ago – which is placed downstairs as health problems prevent Mr Green going upstairs – has also become mouldy.

Mr Green, who moved into the house in 2015, said: “All my wall in the front living room is full of black mould, which has gone into the electric cupboard. My window ledge is falling out and the wall is falling apart. My bed has green mould at the bottom and black mould inside the base.

“My rear living room wall is full of black mould and it is all over the window. My carpets are soaking wet because of all the damp.

"In the kitchen, behind the washing machine and the wall is full of black mould and plaster is coming away from the walls. My kitchen cupboards are rotting away and they were only replaced two years ago.”

Mould and damp has spread across Michael Green's house, even inside his oven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Green estimates the damage has so far cost him £2,600, but it is also making life a misery for him.

He said: “It’s terrible. Every time I go to get a clean change of clothes, they have gone mouldy and I am putting my clothes in the washing machine all the time.”

Mr Green says he reported the mould to the council five or six months ago and despite visits from several inspectors, so far no work has been done.

He believes there is a problem with the flooring, which is causing rising damp, and says his neighbours also have issues with mould.

Damp and mould beside the washing machine at Michael Green's home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is calling on the council to carry out work to solve the problem once and for all.

Mr Green said: “The council hasn’t said anything at all. They haven’t been in touch with me.

"I’m also down as urgent priority for a move to a bungalow and keep bidding for properties, but I’m not getting anywhere.”

Kathryn Perry, the council’s assistant director for housing service, said: “As a landlord for more than 21,000 properties, Wigan Council is committed to providing high quality, safe homes for our tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our maintenance programme, we routinely carry out damp and mould surveys in our properties and work to respond to reports of damp and mould quickly and efficiently.

“We have been in contact with Mr Green and have visited his property to carry out a full inspection. We are commissioning a specialist survey to his home and neighbouring properties, and will then be carrying out a programme of works in partnership with our tenants to ensure we fully tackle this issue.