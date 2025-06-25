Victims of the New Year’s Day flooding, which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to homes, are calling on Wigan Council to act.

Six properties on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, were inundated during the January 1 storms.

This followed similar flooding just three months previously.

A report published by Wigan Council last week said that “historic flooding from a culverted watercourse” had been caused by “poor maintenance”.

The properties on Bolton House Road, Bickershaw

It said the watercourse is on private property and the council said that it had not yet established who owns it or who is responsible for its maintenance.

That was little comfort to nurse Chloe Humphreys, 27, who arrived home in the early hours of January 1 to find the house ankle-deep in water.

“It blew all the electrics,” she said. “We got a pump and got rid of the water, but carpet and a sofa we managed to save from the previous flood in September were ruined.”

She lives in the house with her father, Andrew Humphreys, 54, and his partner, Tracy McLoughlin, 42.

The watercourse is on land previously owned by the Coal Board, but that organisation no longer exists.

Meanwhile, the report recommends that the council should identify the current ownership of the watercourse and “ensure a significant maintenance regime is in place to reduce future risk”.

Mother-of-three Sophie Wilcock, 31, is still carrying out repairs to her home, which was not insured because of the previous flooding incidents on Bolton House Road.

“It’s costing me at least £10,000,” she said. “I’m having to do it a bit a time because I can’t afford to have it done all at once.”

The ground floor of her house is bare brick walls with contents piled up at the front of the house.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said she blamed the council for not cleaning the road and said the drains had been blocked.

“I’ve had a river two inches deep running through my house,” she said. “The council is not acting quickly enough. If we have another bad storm this could easily happen again.”

Wigan Council’s director of environment Paul Barton said: “We are currently in the process of identifying who now owns and has responsibility for the land. In the meantime, in response to the flooding, our teams inspected the culvert and removed a blockage, which was found to have contributed to the flooding experienced.

“Upon a return visit earlier this month, we also found that bricks had been placed in the manhole, increasing the flood risk to properties in the vicinity. While this has now been cleared, we would like to politely remind residents that manholes are not to be lifted and material should not be placed inside.

“We continue to work with United Utilities and the Environment Agency on ways to reduce flood risk in the future and help our communities become more resilient to flooding.”

Reports were also published last week looking at the flooding in Platt Bridge and Lincoln Drive, Ashton, on New Year’s Day.