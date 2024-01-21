Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its sixth year, Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards will once again see more than £1m distributed to charities up and down the UK and Ireland.

Wigan residents can nominate a good cause online and winners will be drawn at random. The more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of being selected.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice has previously received a donation

There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000.

The Movement for Good Awards have donated more than £5m to charities since 2019, with Wigan And Leigh Hospice among the recipients.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1m to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer Ecclesiastical and the responsible and sustainable asset manager EdenTree. Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities £1,000 can make a real difference.”