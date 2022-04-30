Wigan residents have plenty to celebrate after scooping £7.9m in lottery

The post code sector WA3 1 in Lowton was revealed as a winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery earlier this week.

Lucky players scooped between £14,815 and £59,260 and prizes were revealed at a special event at Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh today.

The neighbours celebrate their wins

Laura and Stephen Kings each pocketed £14,815 – only a few days after finding out Laura is pregnant with twins.

Laura said: “We only found out this week that it was a boy and a girl, and the day after we got that news, we received two letters saying we'd both won and could come and pick up our cheques. So, we’re having a good week.

“We’ve already got two children and now I’ve got twins on the way. It’s going to be amazing - this is for them.”

Susan and John Bachegalup and their son Chris Bachegalup were also celebrating. John won £14,815, Susan bagged £44,445 and Chris took home £59,260 due to having four tickets.

Susan said: “John and Chris didn’t know I played and now we’ve all won. It’s been a day of shocks.”

She added: “We’re going to Florida on Friday! All of us are going - it’s going to be incredible.”

Jan Oakes and her daughter Suzanne McLaughlin won more than £14,000 each.

Jan has spent months in hospital fighting for her life and credits the specialist doctors and nurses for saving her life, so she has vowed to donate a portion of her prize money to the ward at Warrington Hospital.

Jan said: “The staff were fabulous, I feel as though I owe a lot to them. The doctors put me in a coma and when I came around they helped me to learn to walk and talk again.

“My family were told I might only have a few hours left to live and to be stood here today with my daughter is incredible.”

Patricia Peverall, who landed close to £30,000 with two tickets, said: “I’m really, really glad for everyone and I love the fact that Lowton has won for a change.

“It’s quite a poor area and we’ve deserved some luck.”

Brogan Griffiths and her dad Bryn won £14,815.

Brogan, who is pregnant with her first child, said: “I wasn’t expecting that amount – it’s amazing.

“I’m also expecting this year and this money will go towards getting the house ready for the baby coming.”

The £7.9m prize was shared between 420 players. The full winning post code was WA3 1BH, with players there getting £371,932 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt presented some of the winners with their cheques.

She said: “What an amazing way to start the bank holiday weekend for everyone picking up a cheque today.

“Neighbours winning together is what Postcode Lottery is all about, so it’s been really special to bring our lucky Lowton winners together and surprise them with lots of lovely cheques.”

April’s Postcode Millions draw was held on behalf of Postcode Children Trust, which funds charities dedicated to inspiring and supporting young people.