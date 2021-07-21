Wigan residents left without water for several hours due to leak

The water leak on Anthorn Road in Winstanley

The water leak was spotted on Anthorn Road in Winstanley on Wednesday afternoon.

Elected representative for the ward Coun Paul Kenny saw the water flowing down the street and raised the issue on social media.

It apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working to restore normal water flow as quickly as possible.

UU wrote on its website at 4.21pm that an inspector was on site and arranging for a team of engineers to carry out the necessary repairs.

It then said the problem was being worked on by the engineers in an update posted just after 9pm.

That meant residents in the area were without water or only had a trickle from their taps for several hours on a hot day in the borough.