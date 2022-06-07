Wigan residents looking after loved ones urged to get support during Carers Week

The national initiative started on Monday to highlight the importance of carers and several events are being held in Wigan.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of Wigan Council and portfolio holder for adult social care, said: “Carers play such an important part in our communities and their love and support is so vital for loved ones and family members.

“It’s important for us that carers feel supported too and we’d really like to encourage anyone who looks after a loved one to access the support available – our teams are always here to help as a friendly ear or to point you in the right direction.”

Andrea Grice, who lives in Ashton and cares for her husband, said: “When you have caring responsibilities, your life revolves around the person you are caring for.

“You don’t see yourself as a carer as it’s your family, it’s your life and for me, I made vows to say for better and for worse, in sickness and in health.

“After I got in touch with the Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, they signposted me to various services, including counselling and befriending, which have really helped me.

“It’s been a lifeline and my advice to others would be that you can’t be too proud to ask for help.

“If you need help, you need help. Help is there whether you want it there or not, or for later on, just know that it is there for you.”