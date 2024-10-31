A foster carer, school, young person, neighbour and disability advocate were among those recognised at Wigan Council’s Our Town awards.

The annual event was an opportunity to thank hundreds of people who regularly help others or work to improve the local community, economy or environment.

Award winners and those shortlisted were invited to a celebration at The Edge.

Entertainment was provided by WigLe Dance, singer Zha Olu, Wigan Little Theatre, DJ Joan and Wigan Ukulele Orchestra.

Volunteer of the year winner Victoria Davies said: “I’ve had a really nice night – it’s been lovely and there’s been some great entertainment.

“I’d encourage everyone to volunteer, even if you can only give an hour a week. You’ll get a lot out of it, as well as those you volunteer for also getting a lot out of it.”

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, said: “Working together and building on the strength of our communities is very important to us as a council and key to the way we want to work in the future.

“It was fantastic to be able to come together at the Our Town awards and celebrate the strength of our local communities.

“Everyone who was nominated really did reflect the best of our borough; friendly, strong, kind and dedicated individuals who work together and help others achieve their potential every day.”

The winners were:

Leader’s award: Alex Winstanley, Happy Smiles CIC

Alex was recognised for the hours of time he gives to help others, the way he enriches the lives of those around him and for always bringing a smile, even when things are hard.

Young person of the year: Reece Sumner

Reece was thanked for the huge contribution he has made to Leigh Youth Hub by taking on several leadership roles.

School of the year: Nicol Mere Primary School

Nicol Mere Primary School stood out for its work in the community, helping families in need and creating exceptional opportunities for children to explore their hobbies and passions.

Environment champion: The Bridgers Community Group

The Bridgers were congratulated for the massive contribution they make in Howe Bridge, ensuring the green spaces remain pride of place for future generations to enjoy.

Community initiative: The Daisy Chain Stitchers

The needlework and crafts group does important work tackling social issues through positive activities and embodying the borough’s community spirit.

Neighbour of the year: Sharon Smith

Sharon was recognised for her positive attitude and the amazing impact she has on everyone around her.

Unpaid carer: Gabrielle Edwards

Gabrielle was recognised for her strength and humility, described as a “hidden gem”.

Community wealth building business of the year: Tim Hilton, JJH Builders

JJH Builders were given the award for embracing community wealth building and playing an important role in the local economy, while making contributions to help as many people as possible.

Unsung hero award: Andrea Jukes

Foster carer Andrea and her husband Andrew have fostered more than 40 children over the years. Andrea also offers support to other fostering families and was thanked for the positive influence she has had on the lives of so many people.

Volunteer of the year: Victoria Davies

Victoria volunteers for several organisations and was thanked for her commitment to volunteering and enriching the lives of others.