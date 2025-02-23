Wigan households have just under six weeks to claim support from the Cadent Foundation’s £2m Winter Support Fund, after it was revealed that the borough has already been provided with over £160k worth of support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Support Fund was launched in October by the Cadent Foundation to support eligible families with immediate financial relief by easing their energy and food bills.

Thousands of households have already received support in Greater Manchester, with 4,500 energy and food vouchers, as well as essential heating and cooking appliance vouchers, already being claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been particularly welcomed following the Government’s scrapping of the winter fuel allowance for many British citizens.

Since the Cadent Foundation’s Winter Support Fund was launched, Greater Manchester residents have claimed over £280k worth of energy and food vouchers

Residents have received the support via the Cadent Foundation’s charitable partners. These include Groundwork and Citizens Advice, who, in addition to distributing the financial support, are providing energy efficiency advice.

So far, over £1.2m worth of support has been handed out across the UK. With 40 per cent of the support fund still available, the Cadent Foundation is urging those who are struggling this winter to reach out to their local charity partner for support before the end of March.

Ranjit Blythe, managing director of the Cadent Foundation, said: “The freezing temperatures, coupled with the changes to the Winter Fuel Payment allowance, have meant that many households are struggling this winter. Our charity partners are equipped with the knowledge to ensure each household has tailored advice and is offered the most appropriate support. We urge anyone struggling to reach out, as help is still available through to the end of March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second year that the Cadent Foundation has launched its £2m Winter Support Fund.

With 77 per cent of UK adults now seeing heating as a luxury rather than a basic service for some people, according to Cadent’s latest Energy Diaries research, the Winter Support Fund offers much needed relief for those who are living in the most vulnerable situations.

The Winter Support was set up to support people affected by fuel poverty by providing emergency financial relief which is distributed by the Cadent Foundation’s charity partners. Each eligible household can claim up to two vouchers, while additional support and advice can also be provided by the charity partners.

Ranjit added: “I have seen first-hand the impact our Winter Support Fund is having, and the way communities rally behind each other to offer support to those in need is truly inspirational. However, the UK cannot simply rely on short-term fixes to tackle fuel poverty and must instead look towards long-term strategies. Greater collaboration across public and private sectors is no longer a nice-to-have; it is essential if we are to make a long-term positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable in society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To access the Winter Support Fund, reach out to one of the following charity partners:

North West

Blackpool Coastal Housing

Care Network (Blackburn and Darwen)

Energy Project Plus (Wallasey)

Citizens Advice (Burnley, Knowsley, Liverpool)

Groundwork (West Lancashire, East Lancashire, Liverpool, Merseyside, Burnley, Pendle, Rossendale, Blackburn, Blackpool and Flyde Coast, South Lakeland, Barrow-in-Furness, Greater Manchester)