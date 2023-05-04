Wigan residents submit votes to boot of a car after being locked out of polling station
Polling day has seen one venue in Wigan having to improvise and take votes from the boot of a car after being locked out of the station.
The first “all out” election in almost two decades due to boundary changes saw one venue needing to adapt in order to allow residents exercise their democratic right.
St Marie’s Church Hall, situated in the Standish with Langtree Ward, saw voters locked out of the premises in the morning and submitting their ballot slips from the boot of a car parked outside.
A resident took to social media to inform everyone: “For anyone that votes at St Marie’s Church Hall, they’re currently locked out of the hall. All votes are being done from the boot of the car that is parked outside the church hall.
"Just in case you turn up and think the polling station is closed!”
A spokesperson from Wigan Council said: “The issue is now resolved, residents were able to vote from 7am as intended.”