News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
4 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Wigan residents submit votes to boot of a car after being locked out of polling station

Polling day has seen one venue in Wigan having to improvise and take votes from the boot of a car after being locked out of the station.

By Matt Pennington
Published 4th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The first “all out” election in almost two decades due to boundary changes saw one venue needing to adapt in order to allow residents exercise their democratic right.

St Marie’s Church Hall, situated in the Standish with Langtree Ward, saw voters locked out of the premises in the morning and submitting their ballot slips from the boot of a car parked outside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wiganers go to the polls in the first "all out" elections in years
Voters were briefly locked out of St Marie's Church Hall on polling day.Voters were briefly locked out of St Marie's Church Hall on polling day.
Voters were briefly locked out of St Marie's Church Hall on polling day.
Most Popular

A resident took to social media to inform everyone: “For anyone that votes at St Marie’s Church Hall, they’re currently locked out of the hall. All votes are being done from the boot of the car that is parked outside the church hall.

"Just in case you turn up and think the polling station is closed!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Wigan Council said: “The issue is now resolved, residents were able to vote from 7am as intended.”

Related topics:WiganStandishWigan Council