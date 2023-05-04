The first “all out” election in almost two decades due to boundary changes saw one venue needing to adapt in order to allow residents exercise their democratic right.

St Marie’s Church Hall, situated in the Standish with Langtree Ward, saw voters locked out of the premises in the morning and submitting their ballot slips from the boot of a car parked outside.

Voters were briefly locked out of St Marie's Church Hall on polling day.

A resident took to social media to inform everyone: “For anyone that votes at St Marie’s Church Hall, they’re currently locked out of the hall. All votes are being done from the boot of the car that is parked outside the church hall.

"Just in case you turn up and think the polling station is closed!”

