Wigan residents urged to 'take care' in kitchen to prevent accidental fires

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is running a Cook Safe campaign in a bid to reduce the number of incidents.

Crews were called to 603 accidental fires caused by cooking in 2022 – making up almost half of all house fires.

The Cook Safe campaign aims to reduce the number of accidental fires at home caused by cooking.

This has fallen by almost 150 since the campaign’s launch, but the service is keen to see further reductions.

Area manager Billy Fenwick, head of prevention, said: “We launched this campaign last year after tragically seeing a number of deaths relating to cooking fires. That clearly highlights the devastation fires in the home can cause and why it’s so important to take care in the kitchen.

“We’re pleased to see the number of accidental fires caused by cooking reducing, and want to work with our communities to keep people safe and further reduce the number of cooking fires we attend.

A demonstration of fire safety.

“My plea to residents is: please take care in the kitchen by following our simple advice on how to cook safely.”

People are being reminded not to leave cooking unattended, use an oven or thermostatically-controlled fryer rather than a chip pan, and to never cook after drinking alcohol.