Wigan retail hub recognising borough stars

The Galleries Shopping Centre is launching a new scheme Wigan Stars

The Galleries is launching its new scheme Wigan Stars which seeks to recognise those who play important roles in the lives of people from the town.

The initiative is part of the retail complex’s campaign Forward Together, a theme which will be used throughout the rest of 2021 as the borough attempts to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions which have been put in place to slow its spread over the past year and a bit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each ceramic star will then be hung on a tree under the escalators in Leigh Arcade.

Simon Tucker, centre manager at The Galleries, said: “Our new campaign, Moving Forward, is all about the journey of the shopping centre and the important role it plays in the community.

“The challenges of the pandemic have been felt by all, but the sense of community in Wigan has grown stronger as people have come together in spirit to support one another.

“The Galleries continues to serve that community with pride.

“Wigan Stars is a small act of recognition for anyone locally who has made a difference to someone, it could also be in memory of someone - there are no rules.

“It’s a simple gesture to acknowledge a special person.

“As a town we continue to evolve and Forward Together captures the ongoing change and development of the shopping centre and town as we embrace an exciting new chapter.”