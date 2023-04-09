Phil Jameson owns a handful of the iconic motors and waxes lyrical about them in an award-winning online automotive magazine’s latest feature.

The 57-year-old fell in love with the “striking” model when he saw one parked in the street in his early 20s and the owner of Leisuretec, an event production company in Hindley, has been hooked by them ever since.

He appears alongside another collector, Darron Edwards from Shropshire, in the Influx film entitled Audi Quattro: Retro Presence.

Mr Jameson, who picked up his first Quattro from Carlisle in 1992, said: “When I got my first one, driving back, it was like no other experience in your life.

“I kept looking in the mirrors at the flared arches behind me, I couldn’t believe I was actually driving this car.

"I got back and all I did was clean it for two weeks because this guy must have only ever washed it, never polished it.

Phil Jameson stars in the short motor film

"It was tornado red but it was almost going pink. After two weeks people thought I’d had it resprayed, it was that good.

“They had a smell in the interior. If you could bottle that, you’d make a lot of money because they smell like nothing else.

"The combined senses make it a really great experience.”

Mr Jameson is busy restoring some of his vehicles as well as being the historian of the Audi Quattro Owners Club.

Mr Jameson said: “For most people when they talk about rally, if you look performance wise, some of the later Group B rally cars were designed just for that, from scratch.

