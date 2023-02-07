Lankykats, which brings together enthusiasts with a love of the sounds of the 1950s and ‘60s, will host its 250th gig at Standish Unity Club on Saturday, February 18.

As well as celebrating rock ‘n’ roll, Merseybeat and other vintage pop scenes, the group raises money for good causes and five local organisations will benefit from the gig.

Lankykats is hosting a special fund-raiser to mark its 250th show

Bands and volunteers will be providing their playing services and help for free.

Founding member Bill Hart said: “In the 11 years we've been going, we have raised nearly £40,000 for charities and furnished the stage with top quality equipment, drums, which the visiting bands really appreciate using.

“The night features three bands, a raffle with special prizes and the usual £1 entrance fee.

"We're looking forward to a bumper of a night out which also celebrates 250 shows."