Wigan ranks as 8th in the top 10 worst areas with the highest basic monthly fuel and water bills, where households on average pay £209 a month, and it comes at a time when many are homes are feeling the pinch.

The research, conducted by PlumbNation, analysed the cost of utilities across the nation to reveal which locations have the most expensive basic monthly bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan came 8th in survey of areas in UK with highest cost of monthly utilities.

Telford in Shropshire, has the highest basic monthly utility cost of £251 a month, almost £100 more than the national average, while London has the second highest basic monthly utility cost, averaging £240 a month.

But Wigan ranks as 13th place out of 25 of the cheapest towns to rent, where the average cost of monthly rent here is £628.