Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays: with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place and is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A580, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.
M60, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 16, slight delays: M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 19, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 25, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.
M6, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 26, slight delays M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm November 25 to 6am December 2, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
