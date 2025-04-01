Wigan road closures: six on major routes over the next fortnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place and expected to carry on this week:
A580 until 6am on April 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6 until 5am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm April 4 to 5am May 19, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.
M6, from 9.30pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for litter clearance.
M6, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 14, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 24 to 25 - lane closure for barriers.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.