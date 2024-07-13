Wigan Rotary announced as latest Believe Star recipient
Each year, Wigan Council recognises two individuals or groups who use their platform for the good of the local community through its Believe Star scheme, with one walk of fame on Believe Square, Wigan, and another on Civic Square, Leigh.
Formed in 1924, Wigan Rotary provides support for local community and voluntary groups including through its annual community day in Wigan town centre and traditional Christmas celebrations, where Father Christmas tours the borough on his sleigh.
As part of Rotary International it also provides assistance to organisations involved in humanitarian work overseas.
Past projects include raising money for local charities like Wigan and Leigh Hospice, Age UK Wigan Borough and supporting local 5k race, Run 4 a Life, since 2004.
The Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux , said: “Wigan Rotary’s support for the local community is longstanding and exemplary.
“Thanks to their advocacy, backing and fundraising for local hospices, community centres like Sunshine House and the town’s annual Pride celebrations, Wigan Rotary’s broad contribution to our borough cannot be understated.
“They are worthy recipients of a Believe Star – which will act as a permanent recognition of their commitment to Wigan Borough.”
Eunice Smethurst, Wigan Rotary’s president for 2023/24, added: “It has been a great pleasure to be Wigan Rotary President in this its Centenary Year.
“I am delighted that Wigan Rotary has been recognised for all the hard work it has done over 100 years.
“To receive the Star and be among so many other worthy recipients is such an honour for the club.”
Wigan Rotary’s name will sit among notable borough residents, businesspeople and sports stars on the walk of fame, including: Billy Boston MBE, DJ Stuart Maconie, as well as charities of international acclaim including Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal.
A Believe Star is the highest accolade awarded to Wigan Borough residents using their platform for good.
Only two are issued each year (one in Wigan and one in Leigh) and nominations can be made online.
Nominations can be made online: wigan.gov.uk/BoroughAwards
