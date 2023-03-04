Wigan Rotary Club hopes to make as well as hear plenty of brass at a charity concert

The young players have been invited by the town’s Rotary Club to perform at St Stephen’s Church in Whelley, on the evening of Tuesday March 21, with proceeds pledged to go to local good causes.

The ensemble is part of the award-winning Wigan Schools Music Service and it will perform a varied and entertaining at a concert which will also feature the Wigan Schools Training Brass Band.

Tickets costing £5 will be available on the door with, all the profits donated to Wigan Rotary Club for redistribution.

Wigan Youth Brass Band members outside the Royal Albert Hall at the Schools Prom several years ago

Head of the Music Service, Dave Little, said: “The concert will provide the students with the experience of playing in front of a live and supportive audience, which I am sure will include many family and friends.

“At their Dragons’ Den evening last year, the Rotary Club very kindly made a donation to the Youth Band which has enabled all the musicians to attend a residential course during half term.”

Monica Meehan, Wigan Rotary Club’s President, said: “We were delighted to be able to help the band and I’m sure all the students will enjoy the course and experience.

"We are very grateful to the band for their donation from the forthcoming concert and all the money will be ringfenced to help another local community group at our next Dragons’ Den later in the year.”