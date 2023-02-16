News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Rotary Club unveils date for annual community day

Community groups and charities from across the borough are invited to showcase their work and raise money at a now traditional event in Wigan town centre.

By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wigan Rotary Club is inviting representatives from various organisations to share about the difference they make at its annual community day on Standishgate and Market Place on Saturday July 8.

The day enables these groups to recruit new members and enhance their profile while also offering the opportunity to raise cash for their good cause.

Members of Wigan Rotary Club, from left, Freda Neacy, Pierre Steele and Eunice Smethurst at last years event
Stalls are free of charge to those who wish to attend.

President Monica Meehan said “The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to showcase the fantastic work they are doing in our local communities and this tried and tested event becomes more popular each year.

"Book early to avoid disappointment!”

The day also features local acts who will be entertaining the community on the big stage.

More details and the booking form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website: www.wiganrotary.co.uk

