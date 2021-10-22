Wigan rugby league legend receives heritage number from a lesser-known former club

Wigan rugby league legend, Billy Boston, has received a heritage number from one of his lesser-known former clubs.

The 87-year-old played for Blackpool Borough towards the end of his career, with a certificate delivered to his house to mark his time by the seaside.

Graham Mayor, 69, was one of the former players who came up with the idea of handing out heritage numbers, which are given to people when they represent a team for the first time. He said: “Three of us met by accident at a charity do so we decided we were going to do the heritage numbers.

“There are probably 500 players who represented the club, and we have decided to present certificates to former members of the first team from over the years.

“A lot of the people who played for Blackpool went there from division one clubs, it was a place to go for first-team games, which was one of the reasons I went. At that time the coaches were also very good at charming people.

“When we started looking back, there were a lot of Wiganers who went there, as well as a considerable amount of famous people. It was a good family club, where everyone was welcome and it was well supported.”

Mayor, who now lives in Whitley, started his rugby career as an amateur for Wigan, before spending time with Salford during the late

’70s.

Like Boston and various others, he ended his playing career with Blackpool.

After he left, the club reformed and relocated on numerous occasions, before finally disbanding in 1997.

Despite 24 years passing since Blackpool played their final game, a supporters club still exists for fans to meet and discuss old games.

On November 26 a presentation evening will be held at the Swinley Club on Wigan Lane, where more players will receive their heritage number.

Mayor said: “We want any former players to contact us if they want a certificate and let us know if they can attend.

“For anyone who can’t make it, we will also send them out over email.”

Anyone who is interested should email: [email protected]