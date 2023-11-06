Wigan runner tackles 30 half marathons in 30 days to support men's mental health charity
Aaron Woodward, 32, started covering long distances in 2020 and has completed several challenges, including running two marathons in two days, 53 miles along the canal from Wigan to Leeds, a marathon dressed as Santa on Christmas Day and 200 laps – 75 miles – around the DW Stadium.
He has raised thousands of pounds for charities including the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Andy’s Man Club, which both support men with their mental health, inspired by his own struggles and the deaths of his sister and friends by suicide.
Now, Aaron has put his running shoes on again as he attempts to run a half marathon – 13.1 miles – every day in November.
While each run will cover a shorter distance than his previous challenges, Aaron will have to find the time to get out for 30 consecutive days alongside working as a welder and other commitments.
He is relishing the challenge ahead and hopes to find different routes around Wigan to run each day.
Aaron, who lives in Pemberton, aims to raise £500 for Andy’s Man Club and is also promoting men’s health awareness campaign Movember after growing a moustache.
He said: “I am doing it for a good cause, more than anything. It makes me more determined to do it because I am doing it for charity.
"I have chosen Andy’s Man Club because I think it’s probably the most perfect charity you could have for male mental health. They have groups around the country and one in Wigan opened recently. It’s a group of blokes coming together for a chat and talking about their problems. I think it’s something we have needed for years.”
Aaron hopes his efforts will also inspire other people to make a difference.
He said: “I’m no professional runner, but I want to prove that a normal bloke just like myself and like everyone else can achievement great things if you put your mind to something.”
To sponsor Aaron, go to www.justgiving.com/page/aaron-woodward