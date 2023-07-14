Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have come together to show their support for the mental health service that will benefit people across the Borough.

The East Stand of the DW Stadium will be used as the new location for the free weekly sessions- which get underway on July 17 at 7pm.

“We’ve got 135 Andy’s Man Clubs around the UK,” facilitator Chris Kelly said.

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic have joined forces to support Andy's Man Club

“It’s just a safe environment for men to get together to discuss the issues they’re going through.

"It’s a simple formula- five questions.

"The first three never change: ‘how’s your week been?’; ‘what’s your positive?’; ‘what do you want to get off your chest?’

"We run every Monday, apart from Bank Holidays, 7pm-9pm.

"Wigan has the highest suicide rate in the North West at the moment, so we desperately need something like this in this area, and that’s why we’re here.

“When you first go in you don’t know anyone, so you tend to open up a little bit, because there’s freedom in talking to a group of strangers.

"After a couple of weeks, they’re not strangers anymore, they become friends, and you look forward to a Monday night.”

Andy’s Man Club was founded in 2016 by ex-Ireland international rugby league player Luke Ambler and his mother-in-law Elaine.

The charity has made some progress towards ending the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, by providing an environment for men to come together to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing.

Earlier this month, Liam Farrell and Callum Lang were both in attendance at the DW Stadium to celebrate the opening of the new club for people in Wigan.

Information will be available around the East Stand of the ground ahead of the Warriors’ game against Warrington Wolves.

"It’s fantastic,” said Matty Peet.

"We want to promote mental health and create awareness around speaking openly.

"It’s a great initiative and if it can make a difference to the life of one person then it’s only a good thing.

