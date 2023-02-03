Supported by Wigan Council, Leigh Film Factory and Creative Lancashire, the Northern Heart Doc Fund has already helped numerous aspiring filmmakers since it was established in 2016.

Each year it provides financial support of £500 and mentoring opportunities for emerging talent who are struggling to get their foot through the door of a tough industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, this programme gives producers the chance to see their work premiered on a big screen at Leigh Film Factory.

The three winners: Vicky Best (left), Sam Oddie (centre) and Mathew Reese (right)

Competition had been fierce but the three winners are Matthew Reese from Chester, Vicky Best from Bolton and Sam Oddie form Ashton-Under-Lyne.

Sam said: “The Northern Heart Doc Fund is a great opportunity to learn from a talented team that champions northern creatives and stories.”

The award winning production company is headed by BFI network alumni Scott Bradley and Natasha Hawthornthwaite who are passionate about creating clear pathways for Northern talent to get into TV and Film.

The duo will be working closely with the three winners as they begin pre-production and prepare for their premiere showing on April 13.

Northern Heart Doc recognises the need for clear pathways, particularly for those voices in the Northern regions. It’s predicted that the UK Film indistry could be worth over £7b by 2025 but will require 21,000 more crew to meet the demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Reese’s production, named The Way I See It, follows a young boy with aspergers, dyslexia and dyscalculia, and his desire to belong in a world that would have him believe he doesn’t.

Meanwhile Gujarat to Bolton, produced by Vicky Best, delves into the relationship between Gujarat and Bolton, its rich history and future of the Gujarati people who have shaped the Northern town.

The final show of the evening will be Sam Oddie’s Essential Dread & Other Vibes which explores the post-uni blues and how it can affect young people, but most importantly how to make the transition into adulthood.

Northern Heart Films are looking to partner up with a North West based Post-Production house to help our three filmmakers with the online edit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad