Wigan school boy with rare genetic condition to compete for international pageant title

Leo Whitley, from Wigan, is just nine years old and has achieved some amazing work around the community, including litter-picking, giving gifts, charity bake sales and treks, despite the daily difficulties he faces due to him having albinism and nystagmus.

It is a condition which causes the eyes to make repetitive, uncontrolled movements and can often result in reduced vision and depth perception and can affect balance and coordination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leo Whitley is to compete for an international pageant title.

His albinism also means that he is only able to spend limited time in the sun.

During lockdown, Leo climbed mount Snowdon, not once, but three times to raise funds to help The One House community centre with Covid response and he sold homemade cookies to help the Royal British Legion, in Aspull.

He prepared for his charity hike by walking up and down the stairs at home around 270 times a day.

Next, he is set to travel to Orlando, Florida USA in February 2023 to compete for an international pageant title, something which he really enjoys and has helped him to build his confidence, along with his older brother 11-year-old Kadon, who has ADHD and autism, and his younger sister, three-year-old Isabelle-Clare, at the Citrus International Pageant and Model Search.

Kellie Sutch with her children, Kadon, Isabelle and Leo.

Leo has also recently been nominated for the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 and for the National Diversity Awards as a disability role model, for showing no matter your disability you can still help others and achieve amazing things.

Mum Kellie Sutch said: “I’m so incredibly proud of Leo, his brother Kadon and sister Isabelle.

"I can’t wait to see them all take to the international stage in February.

"I know that no matter what happens, this is already a massive achievement in itself.

Leo Whitley

"Leo really is so kind caring and considerate, he’s always thinking of others and his favourite saying is “we can all be super hero’s in our own ways”.

"Pageants are not just a hobby but a complete way of life for Leo and it has helped his self-confidence grow so much and has improved his out look on life.

"I can’t wait to see where life will take him.”