St. Paul’s CE Primary has been chosen as one of 10 deserving applicants to have received a grant from the Miller Homes Community Fund.

The initiative was set up by the builder in September last year, for local community and charity groups to have the opportunity to apply for donations between a minimum of £250 and a maximum of £2,000.

The school, applied for the first round of the funding contributions in the autumn of last year, in hopes of obtaining money to enhance their playground to encourage children to become more active outdoors.

St Paul's CE Primary School Teacher Clare Cash with pupils Teegan, Emmanuel, Taiya, Ellis, Hayden, Holly, Dominic and Roman inside the area of playground to be developed.

The school was granted £400 in funding from Miller Homes, which will go towards enriching children’s play time, with the implementation of a tyre trail and enhancement of their outdoor play area.

The new route will aim to encourage children to become more active throughout their break times.

Clare Cash, teacher and subject leader at St Paul’s, said: “Everyone at St Paul’s would like to say a massive thank Miller Homes for their donation.

"The funding has contributed massively to our playground renovation, and of course the children are very excited to play on their new tyre trail once the warmer weather comes in.”

Clare Noakes, Miller Homes’ sales director for the North West, said: “It’s been a pleasure to support St Paul’s with their playground renovation. It’s fantastic to add a fun yet effective way to get children excited about being active.

