Wigan school pupils given a talk on the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association

Derek Heyes visited St John Fisher with his dog Archie

Derek Heyes, who is blind, came with his dog Archie to St John Fisher High in Beech Hill to promote the charity’s work in its 90th year to Year 7 pupils and fund-raise in the process.

He was accompanied by cousin Jean Hensey-Reynard who is an ex-pupil of the school.

Derek was in the semi-finals of BBC Radio 4’s Brain of Britain this month and had penned 90 questions for the pupils to answer and in return pupils were able to ask 90 questions of him.

Money was raised by a sweepstake on guessing guide dogs’ names and selling small cakes.