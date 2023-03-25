Wigan school pupils receive trophies and medals after success in swimming gala

A team from Aspull Church Primary School was triumphant in the contest for children in Aspull, Whelley and New Springs, seeing off tough competition from pupils at St David’s, Our Lady's, Holy Family, Canon Sharples and St Mary's and St John's primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ward councillors sponsored the event and attended to hand out medals to the children.

Children celebrate with councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn

Coun Laura Flynn said swimming was “so important” for children’s safety and for keeping healthy.

“I know personally, having two young daughters, the impact on their health and well-being it has had,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, whose cabinet portfolio covers swimming across the borough, added: “I've been involved with the swimming gala for nearly three decades and every year it gets better. A massive shout out to all the schools’ staff, who go over and above their roles.”