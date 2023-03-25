News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
6 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Wigan school pupils receive trophies and medals after success in swimming gala

Wigan school pupils made a splash when they took part in an annual swimming gala.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

A team from Aspull Church Primary School was triumphant in the contest for children in Aspull, Whelley and New Springs, seeing off tough competition from pupils at St David’s, Our Lady's, Holy Family, Canon Sharples and St Mary's and St John's primary schools.

Read More
Tributes to former hospital boss who made 'significant contribution' in Wigan an...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ward councillors sponsored the event and attended to hand out medals to the children.

Children celebrate with councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn
Children celebrate with councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn
Children celebrate with councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn
Most Popular

Coun Laura Flynn said swimming was “so important” for children’s safety and for keeping healthy.

“I know personally, having two young daughters, the impact on their health and well-being it has had,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Chris Ready, whose cabinet portfolio covers swimming across the borough, added: “I've been involved with the swimming gala for nearly three decades and every year it gets better. A massive shout out to all the schools’ staff, who go over and above their roles.”

Councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn hand out prizes
Councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn hand out prizes
Councillors Chris Ready and Laura Flynn hand out prizes
WiganChris ReadyWhelleySt John's