And Rory Whyte was speeded along by the thought of raising money for a cause very close to his heart.

He hoped to gain £100 in sponsorship money for the Cancer Research charity, after his uncle James “Whytey” Whyte twice battled cancer during the Covid pandemic.

Rory Whyte flanked at the Race for Life finish line by his dad Nicky (right) and uncle James

But he smashed that target and then some, raising a magnificent £1,850 for cancer research, the total exceeding £2,000 with Gift Aid added on.

Rory, the son of Nicky and Jodie Whyte, is a keen Wigan Athletic fan and footballer himself. He completed the 3km Kids’ Race for Life at Haydock Park racecourse last weekend in a time of 18 minutes and 15 seconds.

James, who lives in Ashton, credits Rory and his younger brother Brody with keeping him going with calls and drawings during his gruelling treatment.

Both boys attend St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Scholes.The family live in Ince and Jodie said: “Rory wanted to do it after his Uncle Whytey was diagnosed with cancer twice during Covid.

"He beat it with the help of treatment and research.“Rory wanted to raise money for everyone who has been affected by cancer and he is thrilled people have helped him raise so much. We are very proud of him.”