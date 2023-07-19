This was the biggest test to date for Noah Alexander, who has so far raised hundreds of pounds for charities close to his heart.

The beneficiaries of the charity haircut were the Little Princess Trust, who provide real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment, along with the Children with Cancer UK charity and Norley Hall Cricket Club Juniors.

Noah Alexander, 11, prior to having his long locks cut off to donate to a variety of good causes close to his heart

Proud mum Laura, from Orrell, said: "Noah has sensory issues through his autism and attending a hair salon and having his hair cut is a big deal. For Noah to decide to do this and help as many other people as he can by it is a huge credit to him.

"He loves his ginger hair and loves having it long, but with going to high school after the summer decided now was a good time to have it cut and so he wanted to donate to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer and other conditions.

"As part of doing this he also wanted to help more people, so decided he would ask for sponsors for cutting his hair to raise money for his cricket club, which he has been a part of since he was eight, and who have helped him grow in confidence over the past couple of years and grow his passion for the game."

The haircut took place at Creations Hair & Tanning Studio on Moor Road, Orrell, who offered their services for free.

Noah Alexander, 11, with his newly shorn locks after the charity haircut

From a modest initial fund-raising target of £50, Noah's fundraiser has smashed successive goals and he is now well on his way to exceeding £1,000.

Laura added: "Noah is a popular boy and well-liked at school and cricket, but struggles socially due to having autism. Going to cricket has helped him so much and he has made many great friends and enjoys being part of the team and the wider Norley Hall Cricket Club family."