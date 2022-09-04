Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-year-old George Latham, from Whitley, was invited to spend the day at Wigan police station, after writing a letter during the pandemic about how much he loves the police.

He was given a guided tour by Chief Supt Emily Higham, along with his family – mum Donna Latham, dad Mark Latham, grandmother Carole Welch and cousin Leah Welch, 11.

George Latham, five, with Chief Supt Emily Higham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George decided to draw pictures for friends and family during the national lockdowns and while gazing out of the window, he took notice of passing police cars and developed an avid interest in them.

He drew a picture of a police car and sent it to the police station to show his support while staff worked throughout the pandemic, along with a letter.

But he did not expect to receive a response, as he thought the officers would be very busy.

Mum Donna said: “George was drawing pictures and writing to people to keep that interaction going during Covid and people were enjoying it.

George Latham visited the police station with his grandmother Carole Welch, cousin Leah Welch, 11, dad Mark Latham and mum Donna Latham

"Then they wrote back to us, which was amazing. They said that once Covid was over, that George could come and have a look at the police station."

George said: “I sent them a picture of a police car. I like the sirens the most. I want to be a policeman when I’m older.

"I wave to police cars when I’m walking outside and sometimes they wave back. I’m going to tell my friends all about it when I go back to school.”

George, who is about to join year one at Woodfield Primary School, was given a tour of the police station, where he saw the parade room and took a look at some of the vehicles.

He sat inside a police van, listened to the different sirens used and was even given his very own mini police outfit to wear.

He also enjoyed a chat over snacks and juice.