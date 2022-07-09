Ethan Prior is a keen golfer from Whitley and has recently finished his studies at Standish High School.

The 16-year-old has chosen to use his talent for the greater good before joining Rossall School’s golf scholarship programme in September, by challenging himself to playing through 100 holes in just one day for a good cause.

And that cause is Derian House, who provide respite and end-of-life care to children and young people across the North West. Operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week the Chorley-based service extends right across the family up until the patients’ 26th birthday.

When asked about choosing the charity, Ethan’s father Ross said: “We were looking at different charities that we could support and due to Ethan’s age we thought that a children’s hospice was appropriate, even more so with Derian House being local.”

Taking place on July 14, the golfing marathon is scheduled to begin just before 5am and is estimated to take 15 hours to complete.

Wigan Warriors have offered to get involved during the day, assistant coach Lee Briers is expected to arrive at 8.30am before Joe Shorrocks and Harry Smith provide support from 3.30pm onwards.

Avid golfers themselves, the trio were more than happy to get involved after being informed by Ross’s friends of the fund-raiser.

With over half of the initial £500 target already raised, the fund-raiser has hit the ground running and the family are hoping that it can be surpassed by the end of the mega-round.