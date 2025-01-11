Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football-mad schoolboy who grew his hair long like his heroes has decided to have it cut off to help poorly children.

Elliot Molineux, 12, started growing his hair three years ago, initially inspired by Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish and then by his clubmate Erling Haaland.

But he will now face the chop and donate his hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions such as alopecia.

Elliot’s mum Vicki Molineux, from Standish, said: “A few months ago he spoke about having his hair cut. He supports Manchester City and has grown it like the footballer Haaland. It’s very long and he ties it up in the same style. He thought about cutting it, but he was nervous about it.

"At the same time I was looking at something on Facebook about Little Princess Trust. He asked about it and I said it was a charity for people with cancer and people donated their hair. I explained it all to him. That was it and nothing else was said.

"Then at Christmas he said he was having his hair cut and wanted to donate it to the charity. I asked if he was sure, because it’s a big thing and he has been growing if for a few years, but he said he wanted to do something nice.”

Standish High School pupil Elliot plans to see a hairdresser in the coming days to discuss cutting his hair.

Vicki said: “I think he is a bit apprehensive. He is nervous because it’s such a big step – it’s his identity really. He really wants to do it.”

As well as donating his hair to the charity, Elliot, who plays for Pine Villa Blues in Standish, is collecting donations online and has already raised more than £200.

Vicki said: “I am very proud of him. You don’t think they think about things like this. It was just a passing thing I was talking about and for him to come back and say he wants to do it for this charity is really nice.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/vicki-molineux-1736077465605.