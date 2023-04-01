Wigan schoolboy who beat leukaemia inspires fund-raisers to take part in bike ride

Olly Johnson’s parents Donna and Phil were given the heartbreaking news that he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia just before his third birthday.

He received chemotherapy every day for three years until 2017 and is now in remission and thriving at Cansfield High School in Ashton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Johnson during treatment for leukaemia

But the Johnsons, who live in Abram, will never forget what Olly went through and are determined to help other children battling cancer.

They organise an annual bike ride from Southport to Abram and have raised thousands of pounds for charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their sixth ride will take place on Saturday, July 15 in aid of Kidscan, a charity which funds research into childhood cancers and treatments.

Donna said: “We went to a fund-raising event in December and there were some families with children who have recently been diagnosed. It brought it home to me the need for kinder treatments for children.

Olly Johnson is now thriving at high school

"There are not enough charities doing research specifically for children. They are still being pumped with adult chemo and it’s awful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna and Phil will be getting in the saddle once more for the ride, along with their son Callum, 21, who is returning from university to take part.

Also taking part will be Ian Cubbin, from Swinley, whose son Josh was treated for Burkitt’s lymphoma at the same time as Olly.

So far 42 people have signed up for the challenge and 11-year-old Olly will meet them at stops along the route to give his support.

Olly Johnson cheers on the cyclists in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will travel to Southport and then cycle 25 miles to the Bucks Head in Abram.

Donna said: “I’m looking forward to it, probably more so than I used to. I used to be really nervous, but I know I can do the ride now. I still have nerves though about it going well and not raining."

This year’s event could be a real celebration, as Olly and his family are waiting to find out if he remains in remission after six years and can be discharged from hospital.