Wigan schoolboy will wave off cyclists at fifth annual bike ride in his honour

The fifth annual cycle ride from Southport to Abram is inspired by 11-year-old Olly Johnson, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of two.

He needed treatment for three years before going into remission, and is now enjoying lessons at Abram St John’s CE Primary School and looking forward to starting high school in September.

Olly Johnson, 11, was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was very young and the fifth annual charity bike ride in his honour will be held next month

This year’s event could be a real celebration, as Olly and his family are waiting to find out if he remains in remission after five years and can be discharged from hospital.

His parents Donna and Phil, who live in Abram, started organising the bike ride to raise money Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital’s ward 84, where he was treated, and children’s cancer charity Kidscan. Olly is an ambassador for Kidscan, which aims to find dedicated treatments for children with cancer.

Last year’s ride proved to be particularly successful, with the total raised hitting £4,000 – double the usual tally.

Preparations are now being made for this year’s challenge, which will take place on Saturday, July 16.

Donna said: “We have 38 people signed up so far. The donations this time are just for Kidscan. The more research Kidscan can do, the less money is needed for the hospital.”

There will be a mixture of new and returning riders, with Olly’s parents and his brother Callum, 20, among those taking part, along with some of his friends from school.

Olly will wave off the riders as they leave the Buck’s Head in Abram and travel to Southport to start the ride, as well as meeting them along the route to give his support.

He will be joined by Josh Cubbin, 11, from Swinley, who Olly met while they were both being treated on ward 84.

Donna is pleased they can continue to organise the bike ride and raise money for good causes in her son’s honour.

She said: “It means a lot that we can keep doing this. Last time we checked we had raised well over £10,000. It’s fantastic.

"The fact that so many people join us is great.”