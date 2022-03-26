Wigan schoolchildren remind us all that the clocks go forward this weekend
Pupils at a Wigan school are reminding us all that the clocks go forward this weekend.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:55 am
Woodfield Primary youngsters’ clock tells us that we lose an hour in bed, but we gain an extra hour of daylight in the evenings as British Summer Time will see daylight hours getting longer and we can wave goodbye to Greenwich Mean Time until October.
The clocks always change on the last weekend of March each year in the UK so this year, that falls on Sunday, March 27.