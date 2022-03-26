Wigan schoolchildren remind us all that the clocks go forward this weekend

Pupils at a Wigan school are reminding us all that the clocks go forward this weekend.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:55 am

Woodfield Primary youngsters’ clock tells us that we lose an hour in bed, but we gain an extra hour of daylight in the evenings as British Summer Time will see daylight hours getting longer and we can wave goodbye to Greenwich Mean Time until October.

Read More

Read More
Runner prepares for epic 100-mile challenge to support hospices

The clocks always change on the last weekend of March each year in the UK so this year, that falls on Sunday, March 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pupils at Woodfield Primary School give us all a timely reminder

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here

Wigan