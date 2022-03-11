Cansfield High pupil Jessica Smith is now the proud owner of the title of Little Miss Teen Manchester.

The 11-year-old from Garswood expressed amazement at her success after never having entered a contest before.

And this might only be the beginning because her win mean she now automatically goes through to a national final.

Jessica said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement, as there were so many gorgeous semi-finalists!”

Jessica’s mum Joanne said: “She was quite a shy girl who kept herself to herself.

“But this has really brought Jessica out of her shell.

“With it being her first one, we didn’t expect it to be such a success so quickly.

“We couldn’t believe it when she won, I am so proud of her.”

To win the title, Jessica had to perform various tasks such as an interview which was half of the overall mark.

Winning Little Miss Teen Manchester has earned Jessica a place in the prestigious grand-final of Miss Teen Great Britain.

A total of 10 teenagers from across the country will compete for the crown in a spectacular showdown.

The winner will walk away with some incredible prizes – including £1,000, dresses from the Dress Studio, a sparkling sash and crown.

Finalists will also stay in a luxurious hotel in Blackpool, The Village Hotel.

The grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain will be held on Saturday, October 15 at The Globe in Blackpool.

The weekend of the final is expected to be a fun-filled event, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge day, a pyjama diva party at the Village Hotel and muchmore.

Jessica added: “‘Making it to the grand final is a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to win the Little Miss Teen Great Britain crown!”

Joanne added: This is a massive achievement for her, I’m behind her all the way.

“I really hope she can win it because it would mean the world to us.”