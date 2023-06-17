News you can trust since 1853
Wigan scout leader recognised in King’s Birthday Honours List

A Wigan scout leader has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Norman Brown from Hindley has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his inspiring voluntary work over the past 50 years.

He was awarded a BEM for the impact he has made on the lives of young people in the Greater Manchester community through his voluntary work with The Scouts.

Having joined the organisation at the age of eight, Norman was able to gain skills for life, and he began volunteering at 18 to help inspire the next generation.

Norman BrownNorman Brown
Norman Brown
Norman officially joined the 3rd Hindley troop, which was formed and ran by his father, on his eighth birthday.

By supporting his father throughout the years, he saw what a difference scouting and volunteering can make – so as soon as he could, he quickly took up the chance to progress through the sections and help on a regular basis.

By age 23 Norman took over as Group Scout Leader when his father stepped down.

Now at 70 years old, Norman is currently still in that role where he is an active member of the team and helps run the weekly sessions.

As well as holding other various voluntary roles within Scouts, Norman was the Wigan District Scout Leader for a number of years and served on the District Executive Team.

Holding these roles mean Norman has helped organise and run numerous District Scout Competitions alongside the help of his team and successfully held nearly 50 Annual Summer Camps.

Professionally, Norman had a very busy working life employed in the legal profession but is now retired.

However, all throughout his demanding career multitasked voluntary responsibilities extremely well - which inspired many around him to believe that it is not impossible to do both.

Norman said: “I am so proud and honoured to be awarded this award, but I am even more proud of the young people I have been able to help and support along the years who have allowed me to be the best version of myself.

"I have seen first-hand what scouting did for young people through my own experiences - so I felt it was only right I give back and contribute to the upcoming generation in my community with the same opportunities I was given.

“However, I could not have made the differences I have done without the massive support system I had around me.

"This included my wife, Anne who assisted and supported me as well as the greatest team of leaders who have helped me, helped the group, and also the young people to experience scouting in the most engaging way.”

And there has been another Wigan scouting recipient of a royal birthday honour. Peter Hart, district executive committee member of Wigan and District Scout Council, is honoured for services to young people in Greater Manchester.

