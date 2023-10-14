Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calum Williamson, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, will embark on the opportunity of a lifetime where he will be able to immerse himself in Scandinavian culture during Roverway 2024.

A total of 5,000 scouts aged between 16 and 22 years old will attend the fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger. The event is divided into three parts starting with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, prior to an international camp at Stavanger where scouts will engage in an organised programme of scouting activities and skill development before the event concludes with a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen, Denmark.

Calum, aged 15 and who is currently working towards his Platinum Chief Scout and Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards said: “Roverway is an opportunity to put all the scouting skills I have acquired in the past decade to the test on an international level, whilst at the same time broadening them. I am looking forward to meeting new people, and the experience I hope builds on my personal growth and development.

“Going to Norway will give me a greater understanding of Scouting on an international level. Hope to bring back life long memories and facing and overcoming personal challenges.”

The 550 UK scouts will be joined by 100 volunteers and other scouts from almost every European nation to take part in the 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life.

Roverway helps participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway to encourage this.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “A massive congratulations to Calum who has been selected to represent the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

