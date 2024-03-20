Wigan sex offender died just two months after starting nine-year prison sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Wilkinson, 64, of Ormskirk Road, Up Holland, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault on a schoolboy over a five-year period in the 1980s and was jailed in January 2023.

But he already had terminal lung cancer and had been told he had just 12 months to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He died on April 5, after being transferred from HMP Liverpool to St Joseph’s Hospice.

Ian Wilkinson, from Up Holland, had been jailed for nine years

A report by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman has now been published following an independent investigation into his death.

It stated Wilkinson was the 17th prisoner at HMP Liverpool to die since April 2020, with 12 of those deaths due to natural causes.

Wilkinson was diagnosed with bilateral lung cancer in July 2021 and started chemotherapy in October 2021, but it was unsuccessful so it was stopped in June 2022 and he was transferred into palliative care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sent to prison on January 12, 2023 after being convicted of the offences, having never been in custody before.

Report author Adrian Usher wrote: “A GP at Liverpool reviewed Mr Wilkinson shortly after his arrival. She clarified that he had stopped treatment for lung cancer on 24 June 2022 and had been given 12 months’ life expectancy.”

He was referred for palliative care on January 18 and a Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (DNACPR) order was completed on January 24 by a GP, after speaking to Wilkinson about his wishes.

His legal team submitted an application for early release on compassionate grounds the following day, but this was rejected as he was on remand and so not eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson was jailed for nine years on January 31 and he was moved to the prison healthcare unit on February 5.

His condition had deteriorated by March 23, when his breathing was more laboured and he had pain in his lungs.

The following day, a healthcare assessment showed he was in the terminal phase of the disease.

The report states: “On 27 March, Mr Wilkinson was transferred to St Joseph’s Hospice for end of life care. He was not restrained on route or at any point during his time there. The FLO (family liaison officer) informed Mr Wilkinson’s family of his move to the hospice. They visited MrWilkinson and remained in contact on the telephone throughout his stay in the hospice.“During the morning of 5 April, hospice staff informed Mr Wilkinson’s next of kin that end-of-life care had started. Mr Wilkinson died at 10.35am. His wife and son arrived soon after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson’s death was caused by advanced lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis, and a coroner recorded he died by natural causes.

The investigation found Wilkinson was “monitored closely” by healthcare staff while in prison, his medication was adjusted, the prison accommodated his needs and he was “treated with compassion throughout his imprisonment”.

The report said: “The clinical reviewer found that Mr Wilkinson received care of a good standard and equivalent to that which he could expect to receive in the community.”