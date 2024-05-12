Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan shopping centre is introducing quiet time.

The Grand Arcade will have a “quiet hour” every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for shoppers with conditions such as autism and anxiety.

The scheme, which will be rolled out from May 13, with one hour slots from 9am-10am when mall music will be turned off and reduced tannoy announcements to help create a calmer and peaceful environment in the centre.

Retailers participating in quiet hour include Toytown, Clintons, GamesnMore, Waterstones, The Works, New Look, Trespass, Shoezone and Rebuild with Hope to name a few.

The aim of this initiative is to make the centre more accessible to visitors who might be overwhelmed by a typical shopping experience, whether that is due to a sensory overload or a phobia of busy spaces.

Mike Matthews, Centre Manager of Grand Arcade said, “We are proud to introduce quiet hour at Grand Arcade, something we are sure will make a real difference to many of our visitor’s shopping experience.

"24 per cent of the UK population have a disability, we are aware loud music, or crowded areas can prove challenging for some shoppers therefore we want to make Grand Arcade accessible for everyone.”