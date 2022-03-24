Wigan singer to bring out a single raising money for victims of the Ukraine war

Lee Cadman says he has been deeply moved by the ordeal faced by the Eastern European country in the face of Russian aggression and wants to do his bit to help.

For years, the vocalist has been singing the David Bowie classic Heroes, and in fact recorded it before in order to raise money for the Help For Heroes campaign.

But his agent suggested it might be a good idea to resurrect it for another worthy cause and so Lee has been to a recording studio in Manchester and a new version is in the can.

Lee Cadman's new single Heroes

He said: “I watch a lot of news and it has been breaking my heart to see what is happening in Ukraine.

"Children hauling a few surviving possessions out of the ruins of their home while bombs rain down on hospitals and schools is terrible to see.

"Their leader has been so impressive too. A lot of prime ministers and presidents would have fled the country by now, but Volodymyr Zelensky is standing tall and being as brave as any of his citizens.

"Recording Heroes seemed like the most fitting song to do in the circumstances.”

Lee Cadman and a Ukrainian flag

It will be released at the beginning of April, several radio stations have alread promised to play it and it will be available from Lee via his Facebook page and Tik Tok. Alternatively email [email protected]

Lee will be performing at North Pier, Blackpool this summer, and has also just secured a gig at Hull New Theatre on April 27.