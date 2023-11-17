Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More Than Words Advocacy CIC (MTW), a local organisation specialising in working with people with a range of social care needs, has received £47,558 from the National Lottery Community Fund’s ‘People’s Projects’ programme for a new initiative called ‘Danspiration!’

The project, funded up until August 2024, will provide inclusive workshops for people of all ages and abilities to come together, using dance and movement.

Participants will be encouraged to lead a more active lifestyle, make new friendships and explore dance from different cultures.

MTW’s Managing director Sue Seager said: “It’s an idea that’s come directly from the people with learning disabilities and/or autism who use our services.

"Their hope in the future is to create their own social enterprise to benefit the whole community.

"We were thrilled when the support of the general public in a national vote resulted in us being declared winners on Granada Reports this summer”.

Two new members of staff have been recruited and are starting to get the exciting project underway

Dance leader, Nichola O’Brien, will work with MTW students to teach them how to co-facilitate dance workshops alongside her, improving their skills.

Local arts project manager, Martin Green, has been appointed to organise the programme of workshops and events across the Borough.

Martin said: “No matter where people are based in the Borough, we aim to make this creative activity accessible to everyone.

"Schools, community groups, care homes and all types of community organisation are welcome to contact us and get involved.

"We will be visiting people in their own venues and supporting those without the suitable space to take part, as well as catering for individuals with restricted movement.”

Workshops are free thanks to the National Lottery investment, although donations to MTW are welcomed to help build a sustainable service for the future.

There are lots of plans within Danspiration! – including guest dance leaders from different cultures, groups taking part in Wigan’s Dance Festival and the creation of a special Celebration Event to finish off the first year.