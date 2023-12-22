Wigan social club providing a sanctuary for all during the cold winter months

In the heart of Wigan sits a social club which is providing an escape for people worried about leaving their own homes since the pandemic.

If you head down to St Jude’s Social Club midweek, you will find a warm hub that provides sanctuary, community and socialisation for those that really need it.

Elderly people reveal it is their only trip out of the house all week, a welcome alternative to sitting at home shivering by themselves.

The hub, off Poolstock Lane, offers warmth both in temperature and spirit, as the group creates Christmas wreaths in the latest session by the manager Suzanne Garswood.

Brenda and Margaret enjoying a catch up

The idea of sitting down with a cuppa and a biscuit discussing the week’s events does not seem like much, but for some of the attendees, it means everything.

“It’s the only day I get out sometimes,” 96-year-old Theresa Leonard said. “It’s wonderful, it’s marvellous.

“We all meet a lot of people we didn’t know coming here, I’ve lived around here for years but I’ve met new people (because of this).

The latest meet-up at St Jude's Social Club

“We cover every topic you could mention. We have a right laugh, it’s just the company we like.

“I’d be sitting at home by myself without this. This is one of the best things to have happened. There is a bigger sense of community now.”

The small group agreed they look forward to the meet-up every week – some have been going to St Jude’s since it started last year in a bid to combat loneliness and the cost-of-living crisis.

For Brenda Leach, the club also provides a hint of nostalgia to fond memories.

Ilene, centre, with Theresa and Theresa

The 84-year-old, speaking about the dancing session put on by the club, said: “You’re housebound without this. You just get chatting and it is just brilliant.

“We used to come here and we did sequence dancing.

“There used to be lots of dance halls, it reminded me of them. They’ve all gone now.

“They were lovely memories, good for the days you’re feeling down. Now you’ve got to pick yourself up again.”

Cath, Wally, Susan and Pat at St Jude's Social Club

The pandemic left many of the attendees in fear of going out for a long time and that fear is still rife according to Cath Barkley, one of the originals at the warm space.

The 77-year-old said: “I’ve been doing this since they started last year as a warm hub. If it wasn’t for this, we would all be at home shivering.

“I enjoy it and you get to come down and chat to people. Lots of people who come are older.

“We wouldn’t see a lot of these people if we didn’t come. The likes of Theresa can’t come to church now and it’s nice to keep in contact with them.”

The message is clear from Cath – come down and get involved.

She added: “The main benefit is community spirit. Some people won’t see anyone from one week to another.

“One woman I give lifts to won’t see people from Sunday until Wednesday – when this is on. People are still terrified about Covid and still won’t let people in their house since Covid. It’s done an awful lot of damage.”

Pat Smith, 76, said: “First of all it was cups of tea and butties, then people came in and gave us stuff to do, making wreaths, we have events now as well – everyone wants another soon.

“I think it’s brilliant for the community and those that can’t get out. It was the Covid that knocked a lot of people back. It’s tough to get the confidence to go out again.”

Getting people out again following the pandemic was the key reason Suzanne wanted to get this going.

More than a year from when she started, she is still just as motivated to carry on. The free service is something that brings her as much joy as those that attend.

“This started last year to get people out from Covid,” Suzanne told the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “I had a bingo group that only come out once a week and if they don’t have somewhere to go, they don’t go out.

“It was for those struggling to come out or too frightened to. I just wanted to get people together. It’s getting them here that is the issue, once they’re here it is fine.

“One man came in not knowing anyone and then he was going to different groups each week. When they come here, they can’t stop talking because they’ve not spoken to other people in so long.

“This is for me as much as it is for them. I didn’t realise how much wasn’t being done for these people.

“These things are not there unless someone actually does them.”

Although this warm space is one of many signposted by Wigan Council, it is a community-run project with council support. The idea is that they are safe places you can visit to stay warm and see a friendly face, free of charge and without judgement.

At St Jude’s that is abundantly clear when you walk in as you are ushered to a seat by a smiling face.

Coun Susan Gambles attended the latest meet-up to see the difference the warm hub makes in the lives of those in the community.

The portfolio holder for housing and welfare said: “The council has been involved from the beginning. The Here For You campaign brings together the different welfare offers together.

“I’ve spoken to one lady who said it saved her life. By word of mouth people were starting to come. That’s the most powerful aspect.

“It’s a critical offer, people are forming friendships and supporting each other and gaining different interests. It’s about quality of life and helping local people.

“This is critical for the health and well-being of people across the borough. You can see and feel it here.