Residents whose Wigan homes were inundated with flood water in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been left “praying” that there won’t be another storm before the authorities take action recommended in a major report published two weeks ago.

The properties in Ashton were flooded when Millingford Brook overtopped, resulting in damage to 37 houses on Lincoln Drive, Monmoth Crescent, Chester Drive and Ripon Drive.

Many of the families in those streets have still not returned to their water-damaged homes following the “double peak” storm which hit large areas of Greater Manchester in the early hours of January 1.

According to a report published by Wigan Council, houses in this area have been flooded four times since 2002, yet there are no flood defences along the banks of the brook.

Flooding on Lincoln Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield on January 1.

Mum-of-four Louise Fowler, 35, who lives on Lincoln Drive, told how she and her family returned to the house after spending New Year’s Eve with relatives to find the ground floor under water.

“A lot of the neighbours were offered temporary accommodation by the council and took it,” she said. “But we decided to stay here as the places we were being offered were worse than here.

“We are slowly redecorating, but it’s taking time.”

Chantrell Parry, 51, told how her home was under nine inches of water. “It was awful,” she said. “But we got the dryers in and we’re doing our best to get the house right again.”

Sandbags are still in evidence in the aftermath of the flood on Lincoln Drive

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’m just praying this doesn’t happen again before they do something.”

David Swift, 42, of Chester Drive, said: “We had to move out for a month while the place sorted out thanks to our insurance. We’re OK now, but we certainly don’t want this happening again if it can be avoided.”

As the lead flood authority, the council was legally obliged to publish what is known as a Section 19 report in the aftermath of the New Year’s Day storm.

In it, Wigan Council, water company United Utilities and the Environemnt Agency were given a series of recommendations to mitigate the risk of future flooding in the area.

Chester Drive this week

United Utilities was advised to review the Princess Road combined sewer overflow (CSO), which is upstream of the Princess Road pumping station and discharges excess flows into the Millingford Brook when capacity is exceeded.

A UU spokesperson said: “We are reviewing the CSO spills across the whole region and the Princess Road CSO will be included in this review.

UU was also told that a flap valve at the outfall of the surface water sewer under Lincoln Drive should be installed by the summer of 2026.

The spokesperson said: “We installed a flap valve inside the pipe in April 2025 to stop brook water getting back up the pipe. It is not visible as it is inside the pipe rather than a flap valve on the exterior of the pipe.”

The report said Wigan Council, United Utilities and the Environment Agency should work in partnership to undertake a feasibility study to explore potential actions for alleviating flood risk in the Lincoln Drive area, including options in the upstream catchment, also by the summer of 2026.

“As the lead local flood authority, Wigan Council will lead on this, but United Utilities work closely with all agencies,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “We have been working closely with partners, including Wigan Council and the Environment Agency, to address flooding concerns in the area and we engage with them regularly.

“Several interventions have already been identified, and work is currently under way.”

Nick Pearson, Environment Agency flood risk manager for Greater Manchester, said: “We understand the devastating impact flooding has, which is why reducing flood risk is one of our top priorities.

“We have reviewed the modelling of Millingford Brook to better understand the risks in this area and to inform improvements to our flood warning systems. This is to ensure that residents receive timely alerts, giving them the opportunity to respond and stay safe during high river flows.

“We are continuing to work closely with Wigan Council and United Utilities to explore further options for reducing flood risk in the local area.

"This includes supporting the development of a Community Flood Action Plan, which will help residents be better prepared for future flooding events.

“As always, we urge people to know their flood risks in their location and go online and search ‘prepare for flooding,’ where you can find valuable information and sign up to our free flood warnings: https://www.gov.uk/prepare-for-flooding.”

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We are working closely with United Utilities, the Environment Agency and the newly formed community flood action group to progress the recommendations in the report and ultimately reduce the risk and impacts of flooding in this area.”