Wigan student makes family history by securing his place at university

Taylor Pomfret, 18, was delighted to discover he had achieved A* grades in chemistry, maths, further maths and physics at St John Rigby College.

It meant he secured a place to read physics with theoretical physics at Imperial College London.

Taylor, who lives in Ince, said: “I’m over the moon. I knew I had put lots of effort into the mock exams I sat, which went towards our grades, but I didn’t think I would do so well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Pomfret, 18, with his proud mum Joanne Trezise

“I’m the first person in my family to go to university, so just getting a place is a success and getting those grades is amazing.”

He said it was a “privilege” to make history in his family and everyone was overjoyed for him.

Taylor, who previously attended Dean Trust Rose Bridge, said: “I have had messages from my mum, my grandad, everyone is so pleased.

“We have gone through a lot. We have had Covid quite badly. Unfortunately my grandma lost her life three weeks ago because of Covid. It’s a shame my grandma didn’t get to see my grades.”

He described his success as “bittersweet” because his grandmother did not find out how well he had done, after providing a lot of support during his education.

Taylor worked with the Social Mobility Foundation while he was at college, which provided advice on universities and admissions to help him secure a place.

He also did a placement with investment bank JP Morgan and received a laptop for his studies.

“They helped me out so much,” he said. “It’s like an online service where students from disadvantaged backgrounds can apply and are matched up with a mentor.”

Taylor’s success comes after a difficult 18 months for so many students, when the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of many schools and colleges, lessons went online and exams were cancelled.

But his hard work and determination means he is well on his way to achieving the career of his dreams, either as a scientist in the civil service or working in research.