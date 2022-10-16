Wigan students take a break from the classroom to enjoy sporting success

Winstanley College’s Milly Tinsley, Alana Rampling and Danni Williams proved their sporting prowess over the summer.

Alana, a psychology and health studies student, finished sixth overall in the world in a gymnastics competition in the USA. She does general gymnastics, which includes all four pieces.

Milly, who studies A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and PE, competed at the USAIGC World Championships in Florida, and came away with gold, silver, bronze and a sixth place.

Gymnast Alana Rampling

Meanwhile, karate champion Danni, who is taking A-levels in PE, psychology and criminology, trained and competed in Croatia, before winning gold at the commonwealth karate championships in Birmingham.

Principal Louise Tipping said: “We have some extremely talented sportsmen and women at Winstanley. Alana, Milly and Danni are fantastic examples of this. Competing in world-standard events alongside college studies requires organisation, dedication and enthusiasm, which these three stars clearly have. We are immensely proud.”

Milly Tinsley competed in the USA

