Wigan students take a break from the classroom to enjoy sporting success
A college principal is “immensely proud” of three students who took part in sports competitions around the world.
Winstanley College’s Milly Tinsley, Alana Rampling and Danni Williams proved their sporting prowess over the summer.
Alana, a psychology and health studies student, finished sixth overall in the world in a gymnastics competition in the USA. She does general gymnastics, which includes all four pieces.
Milly, who studies A-levels in biology, chemistry, maths and PE, competed at the USAIGC World Championships in Florida, and came away with gold, silver, bronze and a sixth place.
Meanwhile, karate champion Danni, who is taking A-levels in PE, psychology and criminology, trained and competed in Croatia, before winning gold at the commonwealth karate championships in Birmingham.
Principal Louise Tipping said: “We have some extremely talented sportsmen and women at Winstanley. Alana, Milly and Danni are fantastic examples of this. Competing in world-standard events alongside college studies requires organisation, dedication and enthusiasm, which these three stars clearly have. We are immensely proud.”